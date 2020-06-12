Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Intercollegiate Athlete Compensation and Rights’ bill

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he will sign a bill to allow collegiate athletes to earn money for use of their name, image and likeness. SB 646, is titled the Intercollegiate Athlete Compensation and Rights and will deliver compensation for athletes who previously could be deemed ineligible if they received endorsements.
Effective July 1, 2021, college athletes in Florida will be able to sign paid endorsement deals. A similar bill was signed in California but it will not be effective until 2023.
DeSantis, who played baseball at Florida State University, signed the bill at Miami.
