Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Pulse Nightclub shooting
By ABC7 Staff | June 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:31 AM

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half-staff on the somber anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“On June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 12, 2020,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

49 people were killed in the shooting and 53 were injured four years ago.

The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. until a year later, when 58 people were murdered at a Las Vegas music festival.

