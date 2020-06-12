Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of Pulse Nightclub shooting

“On June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 12, 2020,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.