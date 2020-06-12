SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today marks four years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Among the victims was Sarasota native, Eddie Sotomayor.
Every year his loved ones honor him and all of the victims.
"It's very hard," said Eddie Sotomayor's former roommate Bruce Crow.
It’s been four years since a gunman killed 49 innocent people and injured dozens at a gay nightclub in Orlando during a Latin night.
“It was 15 minutes on national news for a couple days but some of us live with it every single day,” said Eddie’s close friend Robb McGovern.
For the loved ones of victims like Eddie Sotomayor it’s tough not having their positive, fun, and loving friend. “It stays with you your whole life I think,” said Crow.
“This week’s hard. You know? So it gets a little bit easier but it’s always in the back of your mind,” said McGovern.
The attack on the LGBTQ+ community at Pulse has turned into a call for action.
“Hate has no place here in Sarasota, no place in Orlando, no place in Florida, and no place in our nation. There is no place for hate in our world.. It is out of love that we are going to conquer this hate,” said Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino.
As doves are released and another year goes by...
“Hate will not win,” said Crow
Eddie’s legacy and the legacy of the other 48 lives lost will remain for a lifetime.
Eddie’s loved ones say they are working on creating a memorial in Sarasota to honor him and all the other victims.
Annual remembrance ceremony by the onePULSE Foundation scheduled for 7 p.m. virtually. You can watch here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.