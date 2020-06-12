Focus on Florida: Big Events Being Hosted in the State

“Any time that we can infuse external dollars into our communities, whether it’s Florida or in Sarasota-Manatee, these are people who aren’t living and working here. These are new fresh dollars into our economy and our community, so these are really great things. All of these things play into getting more people back to work and getting our economy’s engine really fired up," Heather Kasten, President of the Sarasota County Chamber of Commerce, explained.