Florida Fish and Wildlife looking for input on management of Stone Crabs fishery

(North Port Herald) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding two workshops to gather public input on the management of the stone crab fishery.
According to our news partners at the North Port Herald, there are concerns about the declining trends of stone crab landings that indicate a decline in the population. Those are leading to concerns about overfishing.
The workshops will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Those interested in connecting to a meeting can visit FWC.adobeconnect.com/mfm and log in as a guest. There are instructions on how to utilize the web’s audio during the meeting.
