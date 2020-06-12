First Alert Weather: Dry air has moved in and fewer storms expected today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Upper air winds have brought in dry air aloft. While humidity remains high at the surface and heat indexes will hover near 100, the dry air aloft will limit the number of storms that develop in the late afternoon inland and drift to the coast in the early evening and early night. Rain chances will be less than half that of yesterday and the number of thunderstorms will be isolated. Remember the sun screen today as the UV Index will be in the extreme range and can be ten times higher at the beach.
Over the weekend the rain chance will come up again. Moisture will begin to return aloft on Saturday and atmospheric lift will be enhanced by an upper level bit of energy which will dive down from the northwest. Timing of the storms will be typical for this time of year when we have an easterly wind and a sea breeze. Expect a shower or two inland building about 3pm then more scattered storms by 5pm. Dry air once again moves in mid-week next week.
