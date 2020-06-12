FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Sarasota Police advise motorists of rolling street closures this evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is advising motorists of rolling street closures this evening. They plan to close off some local streets to vehicular traffic so that local residents can take part in peaceful protests for the next few hours.
It is expected that a group will march sometime soon through Downtown Sarasota along Ringling Boulevard and over the Ringling Bridge towards St. Armand’s Circle. Motorists can expect minor delays and it is advised that you may want to consider alternate routes if you need to travel through the area.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.