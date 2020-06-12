FDOH reports state now has over 73,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of health has released its updated COVID-19 numbers. As of Saturday, there have been 73,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 71,589 of those people being Florida residents and 2,925 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,353 Residents: 1,343 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 10
Conditions and Care Deaths: 115 Hospitalizations* Residents: 236 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 50
Gender: Male: 610 (45%) Female: 731 (54%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 210 (16%) White: 881 (66%) Other: 115 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 137 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 429 (32%) Not-Hispanic: 733 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 181 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 741 Residents: 718 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 91 Hospitalizations* Residents: 170 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 62
Gender: Male: 308 (43%) Female: 410 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 57 (8%) White: 558 (78%) Other: 47 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 56 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 72 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 552 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 94 (13%)
