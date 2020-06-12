Coronavirus International Research Team (COV-IRT) using NASA supercomputers to power Covid-19 research

Ames’ supercomputing power is being drafted to look at the genetic risk factors associated with COVID-19 patients developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS. ARDS is a complication of COVID-19 that occurs when the disease causes fluid to build up in the lungs, which often requires a ventilator to help patients breathe. The supercomputers are also being used on how the Novel Coronavirus uses its spiked proteins on its exterior to enter cells will better help researchers to determine what drugs or therapies may be most effective against it. Once in the cell, the Novel Coronavirus hijacks the cell’s functions to replicate itself, so more virus can spread through the body.