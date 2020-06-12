Bradenton Police ask for help in finding missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Alissa Couch.
She is described as a 13-year old white female, 5’4”tall, weighing 140 lbs. Alissa has brown eyes, brown hair with pink/purple high-lights at the tips. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she left her home.
Bradenton Police say Alissa was last seen in 1400 block of 19th Ave West. If anyone has any information please contact Detective Yolanda Torres (941) 932-9300.
