Alligator blamed for causing deadly crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old male has died following a crash Thursday night in Manatee County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on State Road 70 when an alligator traveled into its path. The driver of the car swerved in an attempt to avoid the animal and crossed the center median a collided with a tree before landing in a ditch.
A passenger in the car was killed. The driver, a 20-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.
