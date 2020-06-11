Work continues on North Casey Key road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Work continues on the 700-block of North Casey Key Road follow damage from wave action. One lane is now open to traffic as crews continue to work, but passage is limited to 15 minutes at the top of every even hour.
When crews are not working, vehicles may have unrestricted passage on the road way. Starting Thursday, teams will begin stabilizing the shoreline.
Wave conditions have significantly improved. ABC7 will update this story once more information is received from the county.
