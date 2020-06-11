Vigil held in Newtown for Rodney Mitchell on the eighth anniversary of his death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People gathered on Thursday to remember Rodney Mitchell during a vigil at Fredd Atkins Park in Newtown. Mitchell was gunned down by deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department eight years ago on June 11, 2012 right near the park. An investigation cleared both deputies.
“Our whole community and neighborhood were shook at the news of learning that Rodney Mitchell had lost his life,” said Deedra Zee with Black Lives Matter.
Dozens of people participating in tonight’s vigil with lit candles and holding up a fan with his face on it, each of them saying they are Rodney Mitchell. Candles with his name also shined across a park sidewalk. People say justice still needs to be served in this shooting death and so many others at the hands of police.
“Equality, we all came from the same place, we all are equal and this has got to stop," said Linda Lopez, a Sarasota resident. "You cannot put judgement on a color.”
The 23-year-old Mitchell left behind many family members including his son.
