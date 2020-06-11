President Trump to accept GOP nomination in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed Thursday that President Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Fla.
The announcement comes after the GOP worked to move a portion of the event out of North Carolina, after COVID-19 restrictions threatened to stop the convention from having a full house. A portion of the Republican National Convention will still be held in Charlotte.
The Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued the statement confirming that Trump’s re-nomination will happen in Florida.
“The selection of Jacksonville comes after Governor Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur in Charlotte, North Carolina,” reads the statement.
“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”
Further details on the event have not yet been released.
