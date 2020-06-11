Heavy rainfall to start the month June leaving behind breeding grounds for mosquitoes

For those who don’t have enclosed pools or are looking for additional protection around your residence you can contact Mosquito Mist. They have a professional consultation, custom designed system and installation and unwavering customer service after the installation. The Mosquito Mist system is a fully automated misting system that uses a safe botanical insecticide from the chrysanthemum flower or our 100% green product that is made from rosemary and peppermint oil. Mosquito Mist Systems are customized for each property. They are installed in an unobtrusive manner and mist at regularly scheduled intervals to maximize their effectiveness.