Heavy rainfall to start the month June leaving behind breeding grounds for mosquitoes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Cristobal drenched parts of the Suncoast last week leaving behind nearly 10 inches of rainfall in some spots. A summertime weather pattern has also returned meaning afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
All the recent rainfall has likely left standing water in and around your home. Stagnant water acts as perfect breeding grounds for those blood sucking pests.
"Get rid of the sources of water around your house. If you have a boat or a tarp, bucket or a garbage can or even a tire. Anything that's going to hold water after the rain. You need to get out there and dump that water if you can," says Louis Hagney, Sarasota County Mosquito Management Outreach Specialist.
Eggs can hatch into larvae within a day or two, and within a week they are full grown blood thirsty mosquitoes.
Hagney says, "The ones that lay on the water, lay in rafts; the Culex lay in rafts, and there might be 200 or maybe even 300 eggs in a single raft. So, we'll go out in the morning sometimes and find overnight that we might have 30 rafts of mosquitoes."
COVID-19 is a virus we are now all aware of, but it's that time of year to protect yourself against mosquito borne illnesses that become more prevalent. It is also recommended to wear long sleeve shirts and pants, along with mosquito repellant if you plan to be outdoors, especially after sunset.
"You don't want to get a disease like Chikungunya or Zika or West Nile or any of mosquito borne diseases," states Steve Huard, Public Information Officer with the Department of Health in Sarasota County.
County and locally owned mosquito management services across the Suncoast are prepared to help fight the army of mosquitoes looking for their next bite.
"I think of it has to do with the COVID-19 along with the rains. People are spending more time at home and kids aren’t in school. We are as busy as we've been in many years. An install everyday last month, and it's continuing into this month," says Jacob Wengler, General Manager of Mosquito Mist.
For more information on mosquito prevention, mosquito spraying’s, and how to sign up to receive mosquito spray notifications from Alert Sarasota County please visit scgov.net/mosquito.
For other Suncoast counties visit the following links:
Manatee
Hardee
Desoto
Charlotte
Hillsborough
