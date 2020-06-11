Florida DOH reports 69,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of health has released its updated COVID-19 numbers. As of Thursday, there have been 69,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,848 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. It’s an increase of 47 reported deaths since Wednesday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,253 Residents: 1,244 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 114 Hospitalizations* Residents: 231 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 51
Gender: Male: 558 (45%) Female: 685 (55%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 208 (17%) White: 835 (67%) Other: 108 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 93 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 385 (31%) Not-Hispanic: 721 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 138 (11%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 716 Residents: 693 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 23
Conditions and Care Deaths: 89 Hospitalizations* Residents: 169 Non-Residents: 10
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 62
Gender: Male: 295 (43%) Female: 398 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 55 (8%) White: 547 (79%) Other: 45 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 46 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 68 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 541 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 84 (12%)
