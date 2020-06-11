First Alert Weather: Watch for thunderstorms late today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will converge over the Suncoast this afternoon as a cool front moves into Florida and stalls to the north. It will be another hot day with high temperatures in the low 90′s. The combination of heat and humidity will bring “feels like” temperatures close to 102 and, with sea-breezes building this afternoon, thunderstorms will be more widespread than yesterday. Also, with the front stuck to the north, our east wind will likely be a bit stronger and help steer a few growing thunderstorms back to the coast. If you are out and about this evening, keep an eye to the east for the darkening skies.