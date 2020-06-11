Fewer storms on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After all the tropical downpours on Thursday we will dry out a bit on Friday and continue through Saturday.
The rain chance over the upcoming days drops down to 30% for both Friday and Saturday. We will see generally sunny skies through most of the day with only an isolated shower or two in the late afternoon.
It will stay hot with a high of 90 and a heat index around 100 by mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with a west wind developing near the coast later in the day.
This same forecast will continue for Saturday.
Sunday the rain chance picks up to 40% for late day storms and with a high of 90.
Monday look for more of the same.
Tuesday an area of low pressure develops north of Bermuda and switches our winds around to the SW which will favor mainly inland storms during the afternoon moving toward the east coast later in the day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.