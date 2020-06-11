DeSantis urges schools to re-open, utilize CARES funding to supplement education gaps.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following an announcement about the 2020 Junior Olympics coming to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would use funding to help bridge education gaps caused by the COVID-19 impact. The Governor also recommended that all K-12 schools re-open in the fall at full capacity.
Citing the interruptions in education caused by the novel coronavirus, DeSantis said money from the CARES act will be utilized to bridge those gaps. Schools have options on how they want to use the nearly $1 billion in funding. Those options include mental health counseling, classroom supplies and cleaning supplies.
School districts must make safety a priority and will implement guidelines for sanitation and social distancing.
The governor’s plan is a guideline and not a mandate. According to the guidelines from the Florida Department of Education, school districts and colleges should work directly with their local health departments before re-opening.
