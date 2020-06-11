8CantWait: Bradenton police hold training on use-of-force, urge immediate reporting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In the aftermath of the arrest of Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis for the death of George Floyd, Bradenton Police held their annual Use of Force Training.
The training was led by Chief Melanie Bevan. Officers and the chief held a candid conversation about the department’s participating in the #8CantWait campaign. It’s a National campaign with an 8-step approach to policing. The 8th step is a requirement of immediate reporting of any situation where force is used.
Chokeholds and strangleholds, such as the one used in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of George Floyd, are prohibited.
The department released the guidelines to the media. You can read the steps in their entirety below.
