Attorney General: Scammers used messages, fake endorsements to swindle seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General has issued a consumer alert to warn Floridians about a new scam targeting seniors with offers of fake COVID-19 grants.
According to a press release, scammers are contacting seniors via Facebook Messenger, email and text message to offer grants and request upfront payment as insurance for the expedited delivery of grant money. The organization had a website that featured videos of seniors endorsing the service. Attorney General Ashley Moody has since worked to have the website disabled. Its previous URL was https://usafederalgrantclaim.wixsite.com/grantinfo.
Anyone who provided information and payments after visiting the site should contact the Florida Attorney General’s office.
To avoid this new COVID-19 federal grant scam:
- Know that the federal government is not contacting seniors and offering them grants to stay at home and stop the spread of COVID-19;
- Remember, requests for upfront payments of any kind, including through gift cards, money orders, wire transfers, bitcoin or insurance fees in exchange for a grant, loan or government benefit are red flags of a scam;
- Be wary of any COVID-19 related offers received via Facebook, even if the offer appears to come from a familiar account. Hackers can hijack social media accounts and send the account holders’ friends or followers deceiving messages;
- Never click on links sent in unsolicited messages. These links could contain malware or connect the target to a website set up to obtain personal or financial information for nefarious purposes; and
- Watch out for websites or messages containing typos, grammatical mistakes or awkward word choices. Many sham websites are created by foreign scam artists struggling with the English language. Typos and grammatical mistakes in messages purporting to be from the government are red flags that a message is from an imposter.
