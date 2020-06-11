AMBER Alert issued for Martin Co. Teen

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A statewide AMBER alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl out of Martin County.
Kimberly Newberry-Ohler is a white female with very long red hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet-3-inches-tall. Authorities say Ohler was last seen on Wednesday when she left her parents in Hobe Sound just after 11 p.m. It is possible that she is in the company of two white males in a black two-door pickup truck.
