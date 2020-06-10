When protestors say “Defund the Police,” what do they mean?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protests continue across the country against police brutality. Amid these demonstrations, advocates are now calling for reform – specifically defunding police departments. However, what does that mean?
This topic is voiced differently in different states, but at least here in Florida, advocates are not trying to completely defund law enforcement agencies, but instead lessen the budgets to be able to spread out the money to other services. Protestors are pushing for states to use some police funding to support social services, education or even healthcare.
“We will be out here until justice is served, we actually make a change not just around here but across the world and in the system that's the most important change, in the system,” Miyangel Ramsey, one protest organizer in Sarasota, said.
Many believe by having these professions to do some of the jobs police have always done – which is respond to non-criminal calls as well – safety can be increased. However, others argue that idea simply will not work.
“I think what ends up happening when you do something like that is you take away the protections that police offer to communities,” Chief Bernadette DiPino of the Sarasota Police Department said.
“I do believe that we need to fund social service and mental health services at a higher degree. They do need more money, but not to the detriment of law enforcement. I think it will just be catastrophic,” expressed Chief Melanie Bevan of the Bradenton Police Department.
Police say by cutting the budget, we’d also be cutting training, body cameras, dash cams and every extra resource that allows law enforcement to keep communities safe and transparent.
Plus, criminology and social justice experts say if reform is what the community is aiming for, defunding agencies would accomplish the complete opposite.
“It’s just not redirecting funds, but it’s also asking the police to better serve the community. The better way to serve the community is by working on behalf of the community,” Dr. James Unnever, professor of criminology at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, tells us.
Dr. Unnever serves on the law enforcement advisory council, and says that training, education and communication between agencies and citizens is what will make a true difference.
“Where it’s not an us against them. It’s us. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re redirecting funds to other areas like homelessness. Directing money towards homelessness doesn’t address the issue of the relationship of the black community and the police,” explained Dr. Unnever.
So far, here on the Suncoast, there have not been any talks of defunding any of our local law enforcement agencies.
