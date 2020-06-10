Summer meal programs in Sarasota County

All Faiths Food Bank usually works with about 220 agencies to help feed kids during the summer through many programs. But, this year because of COVID-19 about 50% of those partners won’t be offering those programs. The reason for that is because the agency either isn’t open or because of social distancing guidelines. Of the agencies that are offering summer meal programs, some have had to reduce the amount of kids in their program because of the virus, like the Boys and Girls Club.