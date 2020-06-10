Summer heat continues with p.m. storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday expect a little better chance for showers and thunderstorms to move toward the coast in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe at times.
We will see a warm start to the day with lows in the mid to upper 70′s and a heat index around 90 by 9 a.m.
The rain chance bumps up to 50% for late afternoon and early evening storms on Friday with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph switching around to the NW at 10 mph later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in.
Friday slightly more stable conditions move in and so not as expecting as many storms in the afternoon but there will still be a few. The rain chance drops to 30% for those cooling afternoon and evening storms. The high on Friday will be near 90 with a heat index around 100.
Get used to it as we can expect generally 90 degree temperatures for the next several months. The Gulf water temperature has really warmed up quickly after this past weekend storms. The water is now a steamy 87 degrees which is monitored off the end of the Venice pier.
We can expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 30% chance for late day storms and a high around 90. Sunday expect partly cloudy skies and a little better chance for storms in the afternoon with a high around 90.
