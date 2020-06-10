Many Floridians waiting on unemployment benefits, small rallies pushing for action from the state

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Nearly 5 billion dollars have been paid out by the Department of Economic Opportunity to 1.3 million Floridians.
While many have begun receiving payments some say they still haven't received a dime.
Rallies in Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee were scheduled for Wednesday in the hopes of being heard by state leaders and receiving action.
For many the unemployment system has been a headache the last few months as more than a million Floridians sought help from the state.
Small rallies across the state asking for accountability, transparency, and justice from the Florida Unemployment system.
“It’s been incredibly frustrating, dealing with the system and trying to get through to legislators, trying to get through to anybody at DEO to answer questions about your claim and trying to just get in the system,” said unemployed Floridian Judy Tanzosch.
Tanzosch is a Tallahassee furloughed worker and a part of the group of March filers that still haven’t received any unemployment help from the state.
“It’s just really heartbreaking that they’re leaving so many Floridians to not be able to pay their bills every month,” said Tanzosch.
While rallies didn’t make it to Sarasota or Manatee County on Wednesday people on the Suncoast share the same frustration.
“We really just want answers,” said furloughed worker Amber Grama.
She applied for unemployment in March and has finally received most of the benefits owed to her except for two federal payments. Her road hasn’t been an easy one.
“Very very stressful especially with no payments, no money coming in, there’s still bills coming. And now that our furlough is extending then we have to worry about looking for jobs and we’re furloughed so we don’t really want to find a new job. I’ve been with the same company for 15 years,” said Grama.
As the state rolls into phase two of re-opening many Floridians say they are still looking for answers and hoping to be made whole again by the DEO soon.
The state says as of Tuesday 97.3% of eligible Floridians have been paid.
The numbers don’t clarify how many have been paid in full by the DEO.
As for the Fix it Florida group that helped organize gatherings in three cities Wednesday they say they will be having a virtual event next week.
