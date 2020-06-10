Interfaith vigil at Sarasota church pushes to end racism

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people from all faiths and from all walks of life coming together at Church of the Trinity in Sarasota for a special vigil. It’s a vigil that focused on putting an end to racism.
“It is time for white people to stand up and do our work, it is not incumbent on black people to do our work or to teach us," said Lillie Brock, Senior Pastor at Church of the Trinity. "It is not incumbent on black people to be the reconcilers”
A big highlight of the vigil featured prayer ties with spices that were placed on a tree at the beginning of the pandemic. Today those prayer ties were tossed into a bonfire. Native American tradition believes the smoke brings this up to the great spirit. People who organized this vigil and for those who attended say this gathering has extra meaning.
“We have an opportunity to stand up and do something, our black siblings are literally in solidarity in a singular voice crying out to us I can’t breathe," said Tony Viglione, Pastor at Church of the Trinity. "So we need to step up and do something, to do justice, not just preach it but to do it now.”
Names of victims at the hands of police brutality were also read and people also tossed in their papers of commitment into the bonfire. There was social distancing in place and all attendees were required to wear face masks.
