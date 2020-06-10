Florida DOH announces 67,371 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of health has released its updated COVID-19 numbers. There have been 67,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,801 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,245 Residents: 1,236 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 112 Hospitalizations* Residents: 229 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 52
Gender: Male: 554 (45%) Female: 681 (55%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 207 (17%) White: 829 (67%) Other: 108 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 92 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 383 (31%) Not-Hispanic: 717 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 136 (11%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 705 Residents: 684 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 21
Conditions and Care Deaths: 88 Hospitalizations* Residents: 169 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 62
Gender: Male: 290 (42%) Female: 394 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 53 (8%) White: 541 (79%) Other: 42 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 48 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 66 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 536 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 82 (12%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.