First Alert Weather: Warm afternoon temperatures and high humidity brings high heat index to the Suncoast

Tomorrow a weak front will sag into north Florida and stall. It’s effect will be to slightly destabilize the atmosphere and shift winds to the southwest. with the ost temperatures into the mid to upper 80′s by noon and top our our afternoon high temperatures in the low 90′s. With our light and variable winds our sea-breeze will build early and move a good distance inland Showers and thunderstorms will then build and produce heavy rain, especially in Hardee and DeSoto counties. As the storms die out a few may be carried closer to the coast, but the rain chance inland should be double that of coastal regions.