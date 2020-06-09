Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally will feature a surprise announcement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After being postponed for inclement weather, Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show will happen this weekend and there will be a special announcement during the Friday show.
During the 6:30 p.m. performance on Friday, June 12, performers Alec Bryant and his girlfriend, Daniela Prieto, will stage a gender reveal from more than 50 feet above the ground. The two have worked with Wallenda for several years.
“Alec has become like a son to Erendira and I,” said Wallenda. “We’re honored that he and Daniela would let us and the assembled crowd be involved in such a special moment.”
After having to postpone last weekend’s shows due to weather, the show will open Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m.
After Thursday’s opening night, shows are also scheduled for June 12-14 and June 18-21. For more information about show times and tickets, click here.
