Manatee Co. deputy saves kitten from roadside

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County law enforcement once again stepped up to save an animal.
On Monday morning, ABC7 told you about a Bradenton police officer who saved a dog from drowning in the Manatee River. A few hours later, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office post this post to their Facebook page.
Deputy Kenyan was patrolling in Ellenton and spotted the kitten on the side of the road. Kenyan rescued the cat and took her back to the patrol car. Thankfully, he keeps food and water in his car for any stray animals.
The kitten was taken back to Animal Services and will soon be available for adoption. (Although we’re in favor of Deputy Kenyan adopting her.)
