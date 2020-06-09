The heat is on with heat indices in the 100’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The meteorological summer has begun but not the astronomical summer. That happens on June 20th at 5:43 p.m.
That is known as summer solstice but the meteorological summer began on Memorial day and it feels like it here.
Expect Wednesday to be similar to Tuesday with highs around 90 and a heat index near 100 by 2 p.m. Besides all the rain Cristobal brought us it left us in a tropical air mass. That means dew points are oppressive running in the mid to upper 70′s.
We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few more late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 40%.
Thursday the rain chances jump to 50% and we could even see an a.m. coastal shower as well. Once again the high near 90.
Friday through Saturday the rain chance for afternoon and early evening storms drops to 30%. We will see generally mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day.
In the tropics we are watching an area of low pressure east of Bermuda in the central Atlantic. This system has a very small chance of developing over the next several days as it heads north and stays in the open waters of the Atlantic.
For boaters on Wednesday expect winds out of the east at 5 knots switching to the west by mid afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet.
