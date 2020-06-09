Florida DOH reports 2,765 COVID-19 deaths as WHO clarifies comments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the World Health Organization walks back on comments on the definition of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health updated its statewide dashboard.
The Department of Health is currently reporting 2,765 deaths and 66,000 positive cases affecting 64,448 Florida residents.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently told the media that numbers will spike as testing increases across the state. Reporting information can also be staggered when multiple labs are processing results.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,229 Residents: 1,220 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 111 Hospitalizations* Residents: 227 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 52
Gender: Male: 546 (45%) Female: 672 (55%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 206 (17%) White: 809 (66%) Other: 100 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 105 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 360 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 711 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 149 (12%)
