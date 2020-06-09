First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and warm today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure controls our weather today. It builds in from the Atlantic and expands across Florida and into the Gulf waters. With the high in place our winds will be light and variable. Starting out of the east, the light winds will quickly shift to the west near the coast this afternoon and move inland. Along the leading edge of the east moving winds a few showers will form inland. Rain chances near the coast will be about 20% or less and inland closer to 60%. It will also be warm and muggy with Heat Indexes close to the 100 degree mark.