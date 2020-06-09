City of Holmes Beach looks to remove a significant amount of parking

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens gathered outside Holmes Beach City Hall holding signs that say“Save Our Beach Parking”.
Many are not happy city officials will be removing a significant amount of parking.
The city decided to permanently remove 1,098 of the 2,405 available spots.
A petition on Change.org was created to keep the parking spaces, but residents thought the total of the 2,405 parking spots were going to be removed.
More than 10,000 people online signed the petition opposing the removal of the spaces.
Holmes Beach Chief of Police William Tokajer says “The information with the wrong numbers got out. We were trying to clear that up. But people were still held up on the fact that 2,405 spots in the relying on the number of the 479 we report to the state as the only spots that we have. That is incorrect.”
The city commissioners met Tuesday night and decided not to vote.
