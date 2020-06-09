Bradenton police officer rescues dog from Manatee River

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A police officer in Bradenton came to the rescue after a dog fell from a boat into the Manatee River.
According to the department, Officer Jason Nuttall received a call about a dog in distress. The pup had fallen into the river from a boat docked at the marina. The officer found the dog struggling to stay afloat in the water. Nuttall jumped in and swam to the dog.
The officer brought her back to shore and reunited her with her own. Thank you, Officer Nuttall!
