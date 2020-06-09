Bradenton police officer rescues dog from Manatee River

View this post on Instagram

This morning, Officer Jason Nuttall received a call about a distressed dog that had fallen into the Manatee River from a nearby boat docked at the marina. He located the dog swimming in the river in obvious distress. He jumped into the water and swam out to her. Officer Nuttall was able to save the dog and return her to her owner. Job well done! #OneCityOneTeam #dogrescue #rescue