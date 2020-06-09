All Faiths Food Bank and Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota working together to offer drive thru food distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank and Temple Emanu-El of Sarasota are working together to offer a drive thru food distribution for families in need.
The non-profit organization and Temple gave out bags of groceries at Wilkinson Elementary located near Beneva Road on Tuesday.
Inside those bags were fresh produce, meat and grains enough to feed a family for a week.
They’re handing out free food for families in need every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
