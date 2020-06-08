WNBA could be playing their games at IMG Academy in Bradenton next month

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Some exciting pro hoops action could be in Bradenton starting late next month. The Women’s National Basketball Association is eyeing the IMG Academy in Bradenton to host their shortened 22-game season starting on July 24th. The Manatee County Chamber of Commerce says this would be a big boost and bring lots of exposure to the area.
“You figure that’s twelve teams times twelve players plus all the affiliated coaches and staff that would be needing lodging here in our community,” said Jacki Dezelski, President and CEO of the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce. “The economic impact even without the ability to host fans would be significant.”
The WNBA is also looking at Las Vegas as an option. The IMG facility does consist of four basketball courts. Details are still being worked out to keep all the teams safe during the pandemic. The games would not have fans but would be on television.
“Not only would we have a two-month season of the WNBA which every broadcast would say they are playing in Bradenton, Florida, but you think about the opportunity there is to showcase that facility, IMG and the sports performance industry in the Manatee-Sarasota region,” said Dezelski.
Plans have yet to be finalized. IMG Academy did not want to comment on this today.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.