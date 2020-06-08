Suncoast Congressman calls for military training reforms following the death of a Bradenton soldier

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is urging the Defense Department and congressional leaders to reform military training procedures after a Bradenton soldier passed away during a training exercise.
According to a press release from the Congressman’s office on Monday, he explained the disturbing revelations surrounding the case of SPC Nicholas Panipinto in a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committees. Buchanan also sent a similar letter to Mark Esper, the Defense Secretary.
Panipinto died in a training accident at Camp Humphreys in South Korea last November when the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle that he was operating overturned during a road test.
According to the press release from the Congressman’s office, various safety and training failures contributed to the soldier’s death.
This included malfunctions of the vehicle’s communication systems, defective or broken equipment, a lack of medical services on base and significant delays in medical response to the scene of the accident.
According to a report, by the Congressional Research Service, between 2006 and 2018, 32 percent of active duty military deaths were the result of training accidents.
