Summer Camps Begin on the Suncoast with New Restrictions in Place

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the school year has officially come to close, distance learning has as well, for students on the Suncoast. This summer, they’ll be able to be back at camp – in person. Both Manatee and Sarasota County organizers provided us with an update on how programs will work.
Summer camps in Manatee County have already started and are entering week two right now, but registration opened up today for camps in Sarasota County.
However, since we are still in the middle of a pandemic, there are lots of changes for all of them across the Suncoast.
In Manatee, the county is offering two locations for day camps – one at G.T. Park and the other at John H Marble. This year, they are allowing week-to-week sign ups, but instead of allowing a total of 180 students to participate, they are only taking 72 – allowing for counselors to divide the kids into groups of 10.
For county-run camps in Sarasota, there will only be day camps for students in 1-5th grades. Adventure Camp and C.I.T camps have been canceled for this summer.
These day camps will be held at five parks across Sarasota County a with a total of 250 students.
Leaders acknowledge many working parents need a place for kids to go during the day, so with these changes, it still allows that while also preparing for how kids will go back to school in August.
“Every kid knows this is not a normal time. Every kid understands that there are certain restrictions, but just the closer we get back to the psychology of it all to be able to act normally with your friends. Not take every minute to worry about what’s coming, but just to really enjoy the moment and be able to act as you would in the moment,” explained Charlie Hunsicker, the Director for Manatee County Parks and Recreation.
For more details on how these summer camps will work in terms of social distancing and other CDC guidelines, you can visit Sarasota County’s update here and Manatee County’s update here.
