SMH eases some visitation restrictions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced that they are relaxing some visitor restrictions that were implemented due to COVID-19.
Upon entry, all visitors must answer screening questions and will have their temperature checked. Visitors must be 18 or older and must wear a hospital provided or cloth face mask (bandannas, scarves and buffs are not permitted).
Visitors who refuse to wear a mask will be asked to leave. Patients in the COVID-19 isolation ward will still not be able to receive visitors at this time.
Hospital inpatients,in areas other than Critical Care, Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby, Pediatrics and NICU, may have 1 visitor per day for a 1-hour visit between the hours of 1 pm and 6 pm. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.
Critical Care patients may have 1 visitor per day for a 30-minute visit between the hours of 1 pm and 6pm. Emergency Care Center (ER) patients will be allowed to have 1 visitor, who may accompany the patient to the treatment room or wait in the hospital’s main lobby.
Parents visiting Pediatrics or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may now visit at the same time.
Labor & Delivery patients may have 1 support person, as well as a certified doula and/or licensed community midwife, in the event the patient is transferred to SMH for care.
Expectant parents with questions about how this will impact their birth experience may call 941-313-0943 to speak with a clinical nursing leader.
Patients in surgical, procedural and testing areas may each have 1 support person, whose access will be limited to hospital's first floor.
Exceptions to this visitor policy may be made in certain extraordinary circumstances, including end-of-life situations.
