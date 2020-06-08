Sen. Schumer, Sen. Wyden call for investigation in FLDEO’s unemployment system

The letter reads in part, “...We ask that you immediately begin an audit and investigation into the Department of Labor’s oversight of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (FLDEO) failure to efficiently process unemployment insurance claims and deliver benefit payments during an economic crisis and the persistent, critical flaws in the state’s unemployment systems. While all states have seen record increases in the number of its residents applying for unemployment, the state of Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits.”