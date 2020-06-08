Sarasota County School District reviewing two possible plans for re-opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School District leaders are now reviewing two possible plans for upcoming school year based on CDC guidance.
One of the plans is if people still have to stay six feet apart. Older students will learn remotely and younger students will spread out in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.
The plan is if social distancing is not required. Schools will reopen as usual, but with a host of new health and safety precautions.
