Sarasota church to host interfaith unity vigil

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Trinity Metropolitan Community Church is hosting an interfaith vigil for residents of Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
The “Vigil of Remembrance, Justice, and Commitment” will be held June 8 at 6 p.m. at the church.
The group also invites participants to write a “prayer tie.” Prayer ties are written messages that are placed on a tree on the church’s 24-acre property. The church is located at 7225 Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Attendees can also stay in their cars and watch the program while listening on their car’s FM radio.
Trinity leadership also released a statement condemning racism.
