‘No Swim’ Advisory issued for Bayfront Park North

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health has issued a “No Swim” Advisory for Bayfront Park North in Manatee County.
A No Swim Advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans. Water tests performed on June 1 and June 3 show an elevated level of enterococci bacteria, which can cause illness. Other beaches in Manatee County are not currently under advisory.
Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling (941) 714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environment
