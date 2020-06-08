How to talk to kids about racism and the Pandemic

When it comes to talking to kids about racism, a good resource is the website Embracerace.org. The site tells parents when talking to children about racism to be age appropriate, but honest about bigotry and oppression. They recommend parents share stories of resistance and talk to kids about the race their family identifies as. Actions do speak louder than words, so parents should be a role model for their children when it comes to fighting racial injustice. If a child doesn’t attend a diverse school, it’s recommended to do activities with them that teach them about other cultures.