How to talk to kids about racism and the Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From the Coronavirus to racial injustice, this year our country has faced heavy times that may be hard for kids to understand.
Lavonna Gregory, who is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, said parents should give their child a safe space where they can talk about how they are feeling and ask questions. She also recommends parents regularly check in with their kids. The uncertainty of the future could have some children feeling anxious.
When it comes to talking to kids about racism, a good resource is the website Embracerace.org. The site tells parents when talking to children about racism to be age appropriate, but honest about bigotry and oppression. They recommend parents share stories of resistance and talk to kids about the race their family identifies as. Actions do speak louder than words, so parents should be a role model for their children when it comes to fighting racial injustice. If a child doesn’t attend a diverse school, it’s recommended to do activities with them that teach them about other cultures.
“Being able to talk to your children about differences in other people. I think there’s nothing wrong with taking children to museums, exposing them to other cultures and other practices. And teaching them to accept the differences in different people and having those conversations. I think sometimes for people they’re uncomfortable conversations. But I think it’s important that those are conversations that do need to take place in the home," said Gregory.
Books and online videos also are great tools to help parents teach their kids about what is going on. Sesame Street has a website that helps younger kids understand about things like the Coronavirus and helps teach kids how to deal with their emotions.
