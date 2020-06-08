Florida documents 12 more COVID-19 deaths bringing total to 2,712

(WWSB) - The Department of Health has released its daily update of COVID-19 totals across the state.
Monday’s update showed 64,904 cases statewide involving 63,378 residents. So far, state officials have also logged 2,712 deaths.
Gov. DeSantis warned that increased testing would bring higher numbers. Reports can also be staggered depending on the turnaround from different laboratories. Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 1,219 Residents: 1,210 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 9
Conditions and Care Deaths: 105 Hospitalizations* Residents: 223 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 52
Gender: Male: 540 (45%) Female: 668 (55%) Unknown/No data: 2 (<1%)
Race: Black: 203 (17%) White: 780 (64%) Other: 100 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 127 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 333 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 699 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 178 (15%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 686 Residents: 665 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 21
Conditions and Care Deaths: 85 Hospitalizations* Residents: 167 Non-Residents: 9
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 279 (42%) Female: 386 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 52 (8%) White: 530 (80%) Other: 42 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 41 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 62 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 526 (79%) Unknown/No Data: 77 (12%)
