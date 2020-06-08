Florida Attorney General warning parents and teens about dangers of vaping

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents and teens about a new health scare that involves the use of vaping.
Reports are coming out that Florida teens are being rushed to the hospital with COVID-19 like symptoms after using e-cigarette products. Some of them have even had to be placed on ventilators.
According to a press release from Attorney General’s office on Monday, the patients tested negative for the coronavirus, but they vape.
This has led to health experts becoming concerned that the underaged use of e-cigarettes may be extending the COVID-19 crisis.
“These reports are extremely concerning, Moody said. Most Americans are paying extra attention to their health right now and taking steps to avoid contracting COVID-19.”
“I am a mother. This is scary stuff. Please talk to your kids about the COVID-19 pandemic and how vaping may put them at increased risk of suffering the more harmful effects of the novel coronavirus. Let them know that kids their age are being rushed to the hospital not because of COVID-19, but because of vaping."
