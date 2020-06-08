First Alert Weather: Slowly returning to a typical Suncoast weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a transition day for the Suncoast as various Advisories for Hazardous Weather begin to expire. The Small Craft Advisory will be replaced with an Exercise Caution Statement, the High Surf Advisory and Rip Current Advisory will continue on into the afternoon or evening. One of the main features of the today will be the warm muggy weather. When we get to the high of near 90 the “feels like” temperatures will be 103-105 degrees. Rain will be around this afternoon, but mostly in inland locations and will be of the more typical summer like storms.