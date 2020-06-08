First Alert Weather: Monday, June 8, 2020 - Summertime heat sticks around with heat indices 100-103°

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm. It’ll be another mild and muggy evening with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
There will be enough atmospheric moisture overhead allowing for partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Oppressive dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 100-103 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be driven by the sea breeze and the heating of the day during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southeast shifting to the west southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index for tomorrow is 6.8, which is high. Winds will be light and variable along the coast. Seas will be 2-3 feet with calm conditions on bay and inland waters.
