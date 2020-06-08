First Alert Weather: Monday, June 8, 2020 - Summertime heat sticks around with heat indices 100-103°

There will be enough atmospheric moisture overhead allowing for partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Oppressive dew points will allow feel-like temperatures to range anywhere from 100-103 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be driven by the sea breeze and the heating of the day during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southeast shifting to the west southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.